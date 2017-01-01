Baby Carrots with Dill, Butter, and Lemon

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 1/2 cup)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Toss whole baby carrots with fresh dill, fresh chives, lemon, and butter for an incredible vegetable side dish that makes the most of this nutrient-rich vegetable.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 pounds baby carrots, peeled and tops trimmed to 1 inch
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
  • 1 tablespoon grated lemon rind
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 82
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 341mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Place broth in a large pot. Arrange carrots in a metal steamer insert or bamboo steamer; place in pot. Cover; bring broth to a boil. Steam carrots for 10 minutes or just until crisp-tender. Transfer carrots to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients; toss well. Serve immediately.

