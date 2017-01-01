- Calories per serving 450
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 75mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 598mg
- Calcium per serving 158mg
Steak Sandwiches with Creamy Chipotle Sauce
How to Make It
Prepare grill. Sprinkle both sides of steak with salt. Grill 5 minutes per side or until desired degree of doneness; let stand 5 minutes. Slice into 1/4-inch-thick strips. Chop 1 chile, and combine with 1 teaspoon adobo sauce, yogurt, onions, cilantro, and lime juice in a bowl. Divide steak strips among bottom halves of rolls; top each portion with 2 tablespoons sauce mixture and, if desired, pepper slices.