- Calories per serving 173
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 31mg
- Calcium per serving 1mg
Spiced Apple Cider
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes. Recipe by Maureen Callahan, MS, RD, Health Contributing Editor.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring first 8 ingredients to a boil in a large Dutch oven. Reduce heat; simmer 20 minutes.
Step 2
Pour mixture through a sieve over a large bowl, reserving liquid; discard solids. Stir in brandy. Serve in mugs; garnish with additional cinnamon sticks, if desired.