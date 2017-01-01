Chorizo-White Bean Soup

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Chorizo sausage adds heartiness and flavor to this easy white bean and fresh vegetable soup.

Try this dish with turkey sausage, which has 1/3 the fat of pork sausage. Baby spinach is a great source of vitamin C and folate, prominent in leafy green vegetables.

Ingredients

  • 2 whole links chorizo sausage or Italian sausage, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 carrot, thinly sliced
  • 2 (14-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (6-ounce) package baby spinach
  • 1 (15- to 16-ounce) can Great Northern or navy beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 324
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 31mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 812mg
  • Calcium per serving 172mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a large nonstick saucepan over medium-high heat. Add sausage, pepper, and carrot; sauté 5 minutes or until sausage is browned.

Step 2

Add broth; bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add spinach, and stir until wilted; add beans, and cook for 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Ladle soup into each of 4 bowls; top each serving with 1 tablespoon cheese.

