- Calories per serving 324
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 31mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 812mg
- Calcium per serving 172mg
Chorizo-White Bean Soup
Leigh Beisch
Chorizo sausage adds heartiness and flavor to this easy white bean and fresh vegetable soup.
Try this dish with turkey sausage, which has 1/3 the fat of pork sausage. Baby spinach is a great source of vitamin C and folate, prominent in leafy green vegetables.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large nonstick saucepan over medium-high heat. Add sausage, pepper, and carrot; sauté 5 minutes or until sausage is browned.
Step 2
Add broth; bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add spinach, and stir until wilted; add beans, and cook for 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Ladle soup into each of 4 bowls; top each serving with 1 tablespoon cheese.