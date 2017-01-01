Creamy Caesar Salad with White Beans

Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups)
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes. Anchovy haters, take note: This salad has all the great flavor of a traditional Caesar salad without the salty fish.

Adding beans to a traditional Caesar Salad is a great way to increase your fiber intake.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups torn romaine lettuce
  • 1 (15- to 16-ounce) can Great Northern or navy beans, rinsed, drained, and divided
  • 1 cup diced plum tomato
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion, separated into rings
  • 1 garlic clove, peeled
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 1/4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup low-fat garlic-flavored croutons

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 181
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 267mg
  • Calcium per serving 113mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine lettuce, 1 cup beans, tomato, and onion in a large bowl.

Step 2

Drop garlic through food chute of a mini-food processor with motor running; process until minced. Add remaining beans, oil, Worcestershire sauce, juice, salt, and pepper; process until well-blended.

Step 3

Pour dressing over salad, tossing gently to coat. Divide among 4 plates; top each serving with 1 tablespoon cheese and 1/4 cup croutons.

