- Calories per serving 329
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49g
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 484mg
- Calcium per serving 270mg
Ravioli With Tomatoes, White Beans, and Escarole
Leigh Beisch
White beans and escarole combine with tomatoes in a tasty departure from the pasta norm.
Try a whole wheat ravioli, which is a great source of fiber. Fiber, also found in white beans, will help you to feel full longer.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.
Step 2
Combine the beans, tomatoes, basil, oregano, and red pepper in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil; stir in escarole. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 3 minutes or until escarole is wilted. Stir in pasta and 1/4 cup water; cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with cheese.