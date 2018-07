Preheat oven to 450°. Cut 2 pounds broccoli crowns into small florets. In a large bowl, toss florets with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/3 teaspoon pepper, and 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar. Arrange on a baking sheet; bake at 450° for 15 minutes or until tender, turning halfway through.