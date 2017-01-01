Cornish Hens With Port-Cherry Sauce

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 hen half plus 3 tablespoons sauce)
Karen Levin
March 2016

This elegant Cornish hen recipe is a festive alternative to turkey for your next holiday meal.

Ingredients

  • Hens:
  • 2 (1 1/2-pound) Cornish hens
  • 1 teaspoon Spanish smoked paprika (available at specialty-food shops)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 fresh thyme sprigs
  • Sauce:
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup minced red onion
  • 1/2 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup port or other sweet red wine
  • 1/4 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1/3 cup dried cherries
  • Additional thyme sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 272
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 33g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 147mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 243mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Remove giblets and necks from hens. Rinse with cold water; pat dry. Remove skin; trim excess fat. Split hens in half lengthwise. Combine paprika, next 3 ingredients (through pepper), and 1/4 teaspoon chopped thyme; rub on hens.

Step 3

Place hen halves, breast sides up, in a shallow roasting pan coated with cooking spray; place a thyme sprig in the cavity of each bird.

Step 4

Insert a thermometer into meaty part of a thigh, avoiding the bone. Bake at hens at 400° for 35 minutes or until thermometer registers 165°. Transfer hens to a platter; cover with foil.

Step 5

To prepare sauce, place a zip-top plastic bag inside a 2-cup glass measure. Pour drippings from broiler pan into bag; let stand 10 minutes until fat rises to top. Seal bag; carefully snip off 1 bottom corner. Drain drippings into a small bowl; discard fat. Set drippings aside.

Step 6

Heat oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 3 minutes.

Step 7

Combine broth, port, 1/4 teaspoon chopped thyme, cornstarch, cherries, reserved drippings, and any juices accumulated on platter; add to pan, and cook 5 minutes. Serve hens with sauce; garnish with additional thyme sprigs, if desired.

