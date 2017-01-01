Mashed Potatoes With Caramelized Onion

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Mashed potatoes are definitely a crowd favorite but this healthy recipe goes a step farther by incorporating sweet caramelized onions for a flavorful side.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds small red potatoes, quartered
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 cup chopped Vidalia or other sweet onion
  • 2/3 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 125
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 117mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cover potatoes with water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 14 minutes or until tender. Drain and return to saucepan.

Step 2

Heat butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook 12 minutes or until golden, stirring frequently. Set aside.

Step 3

Add milk, salt, and pepper to potatoes. Mash the mixture with a potato masher or fork to desired consistency. Stir in onions.

