- Calories per serving 363
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 93mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 334mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Herb-Roasted Tenderloin with Sautéed Mushrooms
This elegant cut of meat is a wonderful addition to any holiday table. Serve beef tenderloin for any festive gathering you host any time of year.
Cut back on the saturated fat by sauteeing the mushrooms in olive oil instead of butter. Olive oil is rich in monunsaturated fat, which helps keep the heart healthy.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine mustard, 1 teaspoon herbs, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and garlic, and coat beef with mixture. Heat a large ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add beef; cook for 2 minutes on 1 side or until browned. Turn beef over.
Transfer beef to oven; bake at 350° for 27 minutes or until desired degree of doneness. Remove beef from pan; cover loosely with foil.
Melt butter in pan over medium heat. Add mushrooms, 1/4 teaspoon herbs, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and salt; cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Add broth and brandy; simmer 4 minutes or until slightly thick.
Cut beef crosswise into 8 pieces; serve with mushrooms.