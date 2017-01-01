Winter Salad with Pistachios and Dried Apricots

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes.

Full of monosaturated fats, this salad is ideal for those following a heart-healthy diet. The salty-sweet combination of the pistachios with the dried apricots is perfect for a light lunch.

Ingredients

  • Dressing:
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Salad:
  • 1 (10-ounce) package gourmet salad greens
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped dried apricots
  • 1/4 cup chopped pistachios

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 147
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 153mg
  • Calcium per serving 56mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare dressing, combine all ingredients in a small bowl; stir with a whisk.

Step 2

To prepare salad, combine all ingredients in a large bowl; add dressing.

