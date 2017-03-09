Parmesan Potato Pancakes

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 pancakes)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Never underestimate the power of leftovers! Last night's mashed potatoes are today's delicious parmesan potato pancakes. Serve with a side salad for lunch.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives or green onions
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1/4 cup seasoned breadcrumbs, divided
  • 2 tablespoons grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 150
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 568mg
  • Calcium per serving 60mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine potatoes, chives, egg white, and 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs in a large bowl.

Step 2

Combine 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs and cheese on a small plate. Divide the potato mixture into 8 equal (1/4-cup) portions; dredge in breadcrumb mixture, shaping each portion into a 1/4-inch-thick patty.

Step 3

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet. Add 4 patties; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden. Repeat with 1 teaspoon oil and remaining 4 patties. Serve pancakes hot with applesauce and low-fat sour cream.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up