- Calories per serving 129
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 14mg
- Calcium per serving 14mg
Tropical Fruit Salad
Prep: 12 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Arrange coconut in single layer on baking sheet; bake at 350° for 6 minutes or until golden. Cool 5 minutes.
Step 3
Combine the mango, pineapple, and banana in a medium bowl. Add coconut and juice, tossing gently to coat. Serve immediately, or cover and chill up to 30 minutes before serving.