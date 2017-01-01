Tropical Fruit Salad

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Prep: 12 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup flaked sweetened coconut
  • 2 cups cubed peeled ripe mango or papaya
  • 1 cup cubed fresh pineapple
  • 1 cup thinly sliced banana
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 129
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 14mg
  • Calcium per serving 14mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Arrange coconut in single layer on baking sheet; bake at 350° for 6 minutes or until golden. Cool 5 minutes.

Step 3

Combine the mango, pineapple, and banana in a medium bowl. Add coconut and juice, tossing gently to coat. Serve immediately, or cover and chill up to 30 minutes before serving.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up