Turkey Tostadas

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 tostada)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 13 minutes.

Take your turkey leftovers south of the border with this recipe. Using turkey instead of beef will take off 7 grams of saturated fat, while the whole-wheat tortilla increases your fiber intake.

Ingredients

  • 4 (8-inch) whole-wheat tortillas
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (16-ounce) can fat-free refried black beans (such as Eden or Bearitos)
  • 3/4 cup bottled chunky salsa, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cooked turkey
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled queso fresco or farmer cheese
  • 1 cup chopped tomato
  • 1/2 avocado, peeled and cut into 12 slices
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 395
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53g
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Cholesterol per serving 49mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 619mg
  • Calcium per serving 170mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Spray both sides of each tortilla with cooking spray; arrange on large baking sheet. Bake at 425° for 3 1/2 minutes on each side or until lightly toasted.

Step 3

Combine beans and 1/4 cup salsa in a microwave-safe bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 4 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring after 2 minutes; set aside.

Step 4

Combine turkey and 1/2 cup salsa in a microwave-safe bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

Step 5

Divide bean mixture among tortillas; top with turkey mixture. Sprinkle with queso fresco; top with tomato. Arrange 3 avocado slices over each tostada; sprinkle each evenly with cilantro.

