Apple-Cranberry Bake with Streusel Topping

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Yield
8 servings (serving size: about 1/2 cup)
Elizabeth J. Taliaferro
March 2016

This gorgeous Apple-Cranberry Bake features delicious fall flavors like cranberries, apples, and walnuts.  Serve with the homemade streusel topping.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup cranberry juice cocktail
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 (10-ounce) package fresh cranberries
  • 2 tablespoons red currant jelly
  • 3 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 6 cups (1/2-inch) cubed peeled Rome apple
  • 1/4 cup water
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 191
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 13mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Bring juice and sugar to a boil in a small saucepan. Add cranberries; reduce heat, and simmer 12 minutes or until berries pop. Place cranberry mixture in a metal sieve over a bowl, and press with the back of a spoon to extract liquid (about 1/2 cup). Discard pulp. Combine cranberry puree, jelly, and 2 tablespoons butter in 2-cup glass measure. Microwave on HIGH 1 1/2 minutes or until butter melts; stir and set aside.

Step 3

Place apple and 1/4 cup water in a 1 1/2-quart casserole. Cover and microwave on HIGH for 5 minutes. Drain. Return mixture to casserole; combine with cranberry mixture. Spoon into an 11- x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes, stirring once after 10 minutes.

Step 4

Combine flour and brown sugar in a bowl; cut in 1 tablespoon butter until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in nuts. Sprinkle over fruit mixture; bake an additional 10 minutes.

