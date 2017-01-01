- Calories per serving 88
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 8mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Seriously Orange Cranberry Sauce
Leigh Beisch
This twist on cranbarry sauce is loaded with orange and cranberry flavor, and is ready in just 15 minutes.
The strong citrus flavors in this sauce will make you forget it’s fat-free. With low sodium, this tangy sauce makes a tasty companion to a roasted turkey.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine marmalade and orange rind, and set aside.
Step 2
Combine juice and sugar in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Add cranberries; return to boil. Reduce heat; simmer for 10 minutes or until cranberries pop and sauce begins to thicken. Remove from heat; stir in marmalade mixture. Cover and chill.