Pumpkin Cheesecake with Glazed Hazelnuts

Yield
12-16 servings
Martha Condra
March 2016

Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 1 hour, 20 minutes, plus 8 hours chilling time.

Ingredients

  • Crust:
  • 1 cup graham cracker crumbs (about 7 cookie sheets)
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • Cooking spray
  • Filling:
  • 2 (8-ounce) blocks Neufchâtel cheese
  • 2 (8-ounce) blocks fat-free cream cheese
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin-pie spice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin
  • Topping:
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/3 cup chopped hazelnuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 334
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 110mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 558mg
  • Calcium per serving 126mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°.

Step 2

To prepare crust, combine first 3 ingredients in a medium bowl, and toss with a fork. Press mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan coated with cooking spray. Set aside.

Step 3

To prepare filling, beat cheeses with a mixer at high speed until smooth. Add 1 cup granulated sugar and next 6 ingredients (through cardamom), beating well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add pumpkin; beat well. Pour mixture into prepared pan.

Step 4

Bake at 325° for 1 hour and 20 minutes or until center of the cheesecake barely moves when the pan is touched. Remove cheesecake from oven; run a knife around outside edge. Cool to room temperature. Cover and chill at least 8 hours.

Step 5

To prepare topping, combine brown sugar and butter in a small skillet over medium heat; cook 3 minutes or until mixture melts, stirring occasionally. Add nuts, stirring to coat; cool to room temperature. Crumble and sprinkle over cake.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up