Pumpkin Cheesecake with Glazed Hazelnuts

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 325°.

Step 2 To prepare crust, combine first 3 ingredients in a medium bowl, and toss with a fork. Press mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan coated with cooking spray. Set aside.

Step 3 To prepare filling, beat cheeses with a mixer at high speed until smooth. Add 1 cup granulated sugar and next 6 ingredients (through cardamom), beating well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add pumpkin; beat well. Pour mixture into prepared pan.

Step 4 Bake at 325° for 1 hour and 20 minutes or until center of the cheesecake barely moves when the pan is touched. Remove cheesecake from oven; run a knife around outside edge. Cool to room temperature. Cover and chill at least 8 hours.