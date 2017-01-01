- Calories per serving 334
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 110mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 558mg
- Calcium per serving 126mg
Pumpkin Cheesecake with Glazed Hazelnuts
Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 1 hour, 20 minutes, plus 8 hours chilling time.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325°.
To prepare crust, combine first 3 ingredients in a medium bowl, and toss with a fork. Press mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan coated with cooking spray. Set aside.
To prepare filling, beat cheeses with a mixer at high speed until smooth. Add 1 cup granulated sugar and next 6 ingredients (through cardamom), beating well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add pumpkin; beat well. Pour mixture into prepared pan.
Bake at 325° for 1 hour and 20 minutes or until center of the cheesecake barely moves when the pan is touched. Remove cheesecake from oven; run a knife around outside edge. Cool to room temperature. Cover and chill at least 8 hours.
To prepare topping, combine brown sugar and butter in a small skillet over medium heat; cook 3 minutes or until mixture melts, stirring occasionally. Add nuts, stirring to coat; cool to room temperature. Crumble and sprinkle over cake.