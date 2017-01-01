- Calories per serving 296
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 397mg
- Calcium per serving 41mg
Nutty Brown Wild Rice
Leigh Beisch
This easy wild rice dish can be whipped up in a flash for a tasty weeknight dinner side. Toasted pine nuts, dried cherries and fresh basil really make it taste special.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Discard flavor packet from rice, if included. Combine rice and broth in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat; stir in remaining ingredients. Serve warm.