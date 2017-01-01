Almond-Stuffed Pears

Yield
4 servings
Karen Levin
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe pears
  • 3/4 cup white wine
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 4 teaspoons melted butter
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

How to Make It

Cut 2 ripe pears in half, and core. Place pears, cut sides up, in an 8-inch-square baking dish. Pour 3/4 cup white wine over pears. Combine 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup sliced almonds, 2 tablespoons flour, 4 teaspoons melted butter, and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Spoon 1 tablespoon of nut mixture into center of each pear. Bake at 375° for 20 minutes; then baste with cooking liquid, and bake an additional 15 minutes or until pears are tender and topping is golden.

