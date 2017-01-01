Kale with Caramelized Onion

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
4 Mins
Cook Time
16 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Serve a delicious kale side dish recipe in just minutes. This side dish recipe preps quickly while your main course cooks.

On its own, kale won’t win any flavor awards, but this recipe turns the calcium- and fiber-rich vegetable into a dish that will tickle your taste buds. The caramelized onions bring out the sweet, earthy flavor of the kale, and create a side dish with under 100 calories.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped red onion
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 (10-ounce) bag prewashed chopped kale or spinach

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 92
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 243mg
  • Calcium per serving 110mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 7 minutes or until golden. Add honey, salt, and pepper; cook 2 minutes.

Step 2

Add kale; cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook 6 minutes or just until kale is tender, stirring after 3 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up