- Calories per serving 92
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 243mg
- Calcium per serving 110mg
Kale with Caramelized Onion
Leigh Beisch
Serve a delicious kale side dish recipe in just minutes. This side dish recipe preps quickly while your main course cooks.
On its own, kale won’t win any flavor awards, but this recipe turns the calcium- and fiber-rich vegetable into a dish that will tickle your taste buds. The caramelized onions bring out the sweet, earthy flavor of the kale, and create a side dish with under 100 calories.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 7 minutes or until golden. Add honey, salt, and pepper; cook 2 minutes.
Step 2
Add kale; cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook 6 minutes or just until kale is tender, stirring after 3 minutes.