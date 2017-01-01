- Calories per serving 219
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 72mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 252mg
- Calcium per serving 12mg
Hoisin-Glazed Tenderloin
Leigh Beisch
Beef tenderloin steaks get a dose of flavor from this easy hoisin sauce. Serve this main dish alongside greens or your favorite twice-baked potato recipe.
Careful trimming cuts even more fat from this steak. Leafy vegetables, like minced greens, are rich in folate and vitamin C.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 5 ingredients in a small bowl.
Step 2
Sprinkle the steaks with salt. Heat a large skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add steaks, and cook for 3 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Remove steaks from pan. Pour hoisin mixture into pan. Immediately return steaks to pan, and cook an additional 10 seconds, tossing well to coat.