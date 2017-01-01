- Calories per serving 284
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 462mg
- Calcium per serving 64mg
Roast Dijon Chicken and Vegetables
Cover chicken with a Dijon rub before roasting with vegetables for the best flavor.
Choose sweet potatoes, which are a great source of beta-carotene, disease-fighting antioxidants, and vitamin A. They're also full of fiber, which will keep you feeling full longer than white potatoes.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 475°.
Combine mustard and 1/2 teaspoon thyme in a small bowl. Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Heat a skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add chicken, skin side down; cook 5 minutes or until browned. Turn and cook an additional 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove chicken; spread mustard mixture evenly over skin side of each breast.
Combine potato, carrot, onion, oil, 1/2 teaspoon thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper. Place on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray.
Bake at 475° for 10 minutes. Stir potato mixture; place chicken, skin side up, over potato mixture. Bake an additional 15 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.