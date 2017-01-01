Roast Dijon Chicken and Vegetables

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 breast and 1 cup potato mixture)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Cover chicken with a Dijon rub before roasting with vegetables for the best flavor.

Choose sweet potatoes, which are a great source of beta-carotene, disease-fighting antioxidants, and vitamin A. They're also full of fiber, which will keep you feeling full longer than white potatoes.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme, divided
  • 4 chicken-breast halves
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 cups (1/2-inch) cubed peeled sweet potato or Red Bliss potato
  • 2 cups baby carrots (about 7 ounces)
  • 1 large Vidalia or other sweet onion, cut into 12 wedges
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 284
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 462mg
  • Calcium per serving 64mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 475°.

Step 2

Combine mustard and 1/2 teaspoon thyme in a small bowl. Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Heat a skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add chicken, skin side down; cook 5 minutes or until browned. Turn and cook an additional 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove chicken; spread mustard mixture evenly over skin side of each breast.

Step 3

Combine potato, carrot, onion, oil, 1/2 teaspoon thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper. Place on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray.

Step 4

Bake at 475° for 10 minutes. Stir potato mixture; place chicken, skin side up, over potato mixture. Bake an additional 15 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.

