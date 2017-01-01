- Calories per serving 187
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 271mg
- Calcium per serving 19mg
Basmati Rice with Pecans
SmartBalance is an alternative to butter that's rich in healthy unsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids.
Combine the basmati rice, chicken broth, and 1/4 cup water in a medium saucepan, and bring the mixture to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes or until all the liquid is absorbed. Stir in toasted pecans, chopped parsley, softened butter, salt, cumin, and black pepper.