Mixed Greens with Pears and Spicy Pecans

Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups)
March 2016

You can cut out simple sugars, which are unhealthy carbohydrates, by skipping the sugar on the pecans. The honey in the dressing and pears will offer a lot of sweetness.

Ingredients

  • Pecans:
  • 1/2 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • Dressing:
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese
  • Salad:
  • 6 cups gourmet salad greens
  • 1 cup trimmed arugula
  • 2 Bosc pears, cored and chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 198
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 153mg
  • Calcium per serving 90mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Pecans: Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add nuts, sugar, and red pepper; cook 4 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from pan.

Step 2

Dressing: Whisk together juice and next 4 ingredients (through 1 tablespoon oil) in a bowl; add cheese.

Step 3

Salad: Combine greens, arugula, and pears in a bowl. Drizzle dressing over salad; toss. Sprinkle with nuts.

