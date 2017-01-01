- Calories per serving 251
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 98mg
- Calcium per serving 109mg
Grilled Jerk Pineapple
A quick one-hour marinade infuses delicious fiery flavor into sweet grilled pineapple.
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare grill.
Step 2
Combine first 9 ingredients in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add pineapple, and chill 1 hour, turning occasionally.
Step 3
Remove pineapple from bag, reserving marinade. Place pineapple on a grill rack coated with cooking spray, and grill 4 minutes on each side or until thoroughly heated, brushing with reserved marinade.
Step 4
Arrange 2 pineapple slices on each of 4 dessert plates; top each with 1/3 cup ice cream. Drizzle any remaining marinade over ice cream.