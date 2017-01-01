Grilled Chicken Breasts Provençal

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes. This recipe uses herbes de Provence, a French mixture of dried basil, fennel seed, lavender, marjoram, rosemary, sage, summer savory, and thyme. Look for it in the spice sections of most large supermarkets or at specialty stores. You can make a similar blend at home by combining equal parts dried basil, thyme, fennel seed, sage, and rosemary.