- Calories per serving 227
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 159mg
- Calcium per serving 23mg
Grilled Chicken Breasts Provençal
Leigh Beisch
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes. This recipe uses herbes de Provence, a French mixture of dried basil, fennel seed, lavender, marjoram, rosemary, sage, summer savory, and thyme. Look for it in the spice sections of most large supermarkets or at specialty stores. You can make a similar blend at home by combining equal parts dried basil, thyme, fennel seed, sage, and rosemary.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare grill.
Step 2
Combine the first 7 ingredients in a small bowl. Cut a horizontal slit through the thickest portion of each chicken-breast half; stuff about 1 tablespoon tomato mixture into each slit. Sprinkle with juice, salt, and pepper.
Step 3
Place chicken on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 10 minutes on each side or until done.