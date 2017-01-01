- Calories per serving 266
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 58mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 301mg
- Calcium per serving 88mg
Orange Pork with Sautéed Leeks
Leigh Beisch
A healthy serving of meat protein, like pork, is 3 ounces, or the size of a deck of cards. To keep you feeling full, add a half cup of whole-grain rice to this dish.
How to Make It
Sprinkle pork with sugar, salt, and black pepper. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork; sauté 2 1/2 minutes on each side or until done. Remove pork from skillet, and keep warm. Add leek, bell pepper, and garlic to skillet; sauté 2 1/2 minutes or until leek is tender. Stir in broth, juice, mustard, and red pepper; cook 2 1/2 minutes or until liquid is slightly thick, scraping skillet to loosen browned bits. Return pork to skillet, turning to coat.