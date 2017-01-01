Orange Pork with Sautéed Leeks

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 pork chop and about 1/3 cup leek mixture)
March 2016

A healthy serving of meat protein, like pork, is 3 ounces, or the size of a deck of cards. To keep you feeling full, add a half cup of whole-grain rice to this dish.

Ingredients

  • 4 (4-ounce) boneless center-cut loin pork chops (about 1/2 inch thick)
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 3 1/2 cups thinly sliced leek (about 4 medium leeks)
  • 1 1/2 cups bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch strips
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons thawed orange juice concentrate
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 266
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 58mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 301mg
  • Calcium per serving 88mg

How to Make It

Sprinkle pork with sugar, salt, and black pepper. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork; sauté 2 1/2 minutes on each side or until done. Remove pork from skillet, and keep warm. Add leek, bell pepper, and garlic to skillet; sauté 2 1/2 minutes or until leek is tender. Stir in broth, juice, mustard, and red pepper; cook 2 1/2 minutes or until liquid is slightly thick, scraping skillet to loosen browned bits. Return pork to skillet, turning to coat.

