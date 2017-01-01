Picnic-Perfect Two-Bean Salad

Leigh Beisch
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Susie Lilly Ott
March 2016

Green beans are rich in fiber and vitamin C. Mixed with garbanzo beans, or chickpeas, this picnic dish is a great source of fiber.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds green beans, trimmed and halved
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 2 tablespoons minced red onion
  • 1 (15 1/2-ounce) can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons thawed orange juice concentrate
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 150
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 206mg
  • Calcium per serving 55mg

How to Make It

Steam green beans, covered, 4 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain. Combine green beans, tomatoes, chopped basil, onion, and chickpeas in a large bowl. Combine oil, orange juice concentrate, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl; add to bean mixture, and toss well. Let stand 15 minutes; toss before serving.

