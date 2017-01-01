Simple Chocolate Freeze

Yield
2 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

This basic recipe works just as well with a fruit sorbet. Or take the experiment a step further and combine a fruit sorbet with fruit juices or nectars instead of sparkling water.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sparkling water (preferably seltzer), chilled
  • 1 pint chocolate sorbet
  • Chocolate curls or ground sweet chocolate (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 240
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 56g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 140mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Place chilled sparkling water and sorbet in a blender; process until almost smooth and still very thick. Pour into 2 glasses, and garnish with chocolate curls or ground chocolate, if desired. Serve with straws and spoons.

