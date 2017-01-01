- Calories per serving 119
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 240mg
- Calcium per serving 41mg
Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Leigh Beisch
Top slices of toasted French bread with a blend of herbed goat cheese, chopped plum tomato, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar for an ultra-easy appetizer that's less than 120 calories per serving. For more recipes like this, see our complete collection of appetizer recipes.
Olive oil is a great, flavor-filled way to get heart-healthy monounsaturated fat into your diet.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 6 ingredients in a medium bowl, tossing gently. Let stand 15 minutes.
Step 2
Spread 1 1/2 teaspoons goat cheese on each bread slice. Using a slotted spoon, arrange 1 tablespoon tomato mixture over cheese. Serve immediately.