- Calories per serving 324
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 296mg
- Calcium per serving 30mg
Lemon-Asparagus Pasta
Leigh Beisch
Using a whole-wheat pasta will give you a boost of fiber, which helps aid in digestion. Toss in some of your favorite vegetables for a more colorful, heart-healthy pasta dish.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package directions (omit salt and fat).
Step 2
Add asparagus to pasta during last 3 minutes of cooking time; drain.
Step 3
Stir in remaining ingredients, and serve immediately.