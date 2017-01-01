Lemon-Asparagus Pasta

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Jerry Gulley II
March 2016

Using a whole-wheat pasta will give you a boost of fiber, which helps aid in digestion. Toss in some of your favorite vegetables for a more colorful, heart-healthy pasta dish.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked angel hair pasta
  • 2 cups (1-inch) sliced asparagus
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onions
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons lemon rind
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 324
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 296mg
  • Calcium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions (omit salt and fat).

Step 2

Add asparagus to pasta during last 3 minutes of cooking time; drain.

Step 3

Stir in remaining ingredients, and serve immediately.

