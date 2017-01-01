Fresh-Tomato Pasta

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 3/4 cups)
Jerry Gulley II
March 2016

Bring the fresh flavor of Italy to your table with this must-try pasta recipe. It takes only minutes to prepare and is far and away better than any jarred sauce.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) package penne
  • 4 cups chopped seeded tomato
  • 1/2 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives
  • 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon pine nuts, toasted
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 420
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 55g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 604mg
  • Calcium per serving 159mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions (omit salt and fat). Drain.

Step 2

Combine pasta and remaining ingredients, tossing to coat.

