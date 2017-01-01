Pesto Chicken Pizza

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Jerry Gulley II
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 (10-ounce) Italian cheese-flavored thin pizza crust (such as Boboli)
  • 1/2 cup commercial pesto
  • 2 cups sliced roasted skinless, boneless chicken breasts (about 2 breasts)
  • 1/2 cup chopped drained oil-packed sun-dried tomato halves
  • 3/4 cup (3 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 572
  • Fat per serving 28g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 12g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 40g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 86mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 957mg
  • Calcium per serving 447mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 425°. Place pizza crust on a baking sheet. Spread pesto over pizza crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border, and top crust with chicken, sun-dried tomato halves, cheese, salt, and pepper. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes or until cheese melts.

