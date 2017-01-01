- Calories per serving 572
- Fat per serving 28g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 12g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 40g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 86mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 957mg
- Calcium per serving 447mg
Pesto Chicken Pizza
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°. Place pizza crust on a baking sheet. Spread pesto over pizza crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border, and top crust with chicken, sun-dried tomato halves, cheese, salt, and pepper. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes or until cheese melts.