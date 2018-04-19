Greek-Style Pizza With Olives

Your pizza party is going to be even better with this Greek-Style Pizza recipe. This meatless dish is great for vegetarians, and requires little prep time.

Spinach, one of the main pizza toppings, is loaded with iron and also contains antioxidants, which can help keep your skin looking bright. Olives contain vitamin E and provide healthy fats to your meal. And the tomato sauce counts as one serving of vegetables.

To prepare this pizza, place a thin layer of pizza crust onto a baking sheet and spread on your tomato sauce. Top with the spinach, olives, feta cheese and some pepper, and bake for 15 minutes before digging in.