- Calories per serving 271
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 989mg
- Calcium per serving 216mg
Greek-Style Pizza With Olives
Your pizza party is going to be even better with this Greek-Style Pizza recipe. This meatless dish is great for vegetarians, and requires little prep time.
Spinach, one of the main pizza toppings, is loaded with iron and also contains antioxidants, which can help keep your skin looking bright. Olives contain vitamin E and provide healthy fats to your meal. And the tomato sauce counts as one serving of vegetables.
To prepare this pizza, place a thin layer of pizza crust onto a baking sheet and spread on your tomato sauce. Top with the spinach, olives, feta cheese and some pepper, and bake for 15 minutes before digging in.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add spinach; sauté 3 minutes or until lightly wilted. Place pizza crust on a baking sheet. Spread sauce over pizza crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border; top with baby spinach, feta cheese, pepper, and olives. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes or until thoroughly heated.