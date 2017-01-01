- Calories per serving 201
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 601mg
- Calcium per serving 72mg
Fennel-and-Chickpea Salad
Leigh Beisch
Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are a great source of fiber, protein, and healthy unsaturated fat.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Trim tough outer leaves from fennel; remove and discard stalks. Cut fennel bulb in half vertically, discarding the core. Cut each half crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Chop fennel fronds to measure 1 tablespoon. Stir together the fennel slices and remaining ingredients. Top the salad with fronds, and serve at room temperature or chilled.