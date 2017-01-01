Fennel-and-Chickpea Salad

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are a great source of fiber, protein, and healthy unsaturated fat.

Ingredients

  • 1 large fennel bulb
  • 1 (15 1/2-ounce) can chickpeas, drained
  • 1 (7-ounce) bottle roasted red bell peppers, drained and chopped
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 201
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 601mg
  • Calcium per serving 72mg

How to Make It

Trim tough outer leaves from fennel; remove and discard stalks. Cut fennel bulb in half vertically, discarding the core. Cut each half crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Chop fennel fronds to measure 1 tablespoon. Stir together the fennel slices and remaining ingredients. Top the salad with fronds, and serve at room temperature or chilled.

