Caramelized Roasted Fennel with Fennel Seeds

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2/3 cup)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Get a boost of fiber, folate, and vitamin C with this nutrient-packed fennel dish. Toss on some antioxidant-rich tomatoes for extra flavor.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 4 medium fennel bulbs
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 175
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 371mg
  • Calcium per serving 89mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 450°. Trim tough outer leaves from fennel; remove and discard stalks. Cut the fennel bulbs in half vertically, discarding the cores. Cut each half crosswise into thin slices to measure 8 cups total. Reserve the remaining fennel for another use. Combine fennel slices and remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Spread mixture in a single layer on a jelly roll pan. Bake at 450° for 20 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally.

