- Calories per serving 213
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 223mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 434mg
- Calcium per serving 76mg
Shrimp with Fennel and Red Onion
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Trim tough outer leaves from fennel; remove and discard stalks. Cut bulb in half vertically, discarding core. Cut each half crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fennel and onion, and cook, stirring constantly, 7-10 minutes or until browned. Reduce heat to medium; add shrimp and next 5 ingredients (shrimp through pepper), stirring constantly until thoroughly heated.