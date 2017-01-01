Sizzlin' Chicken Fajitas

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
18 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 fajita and 1 cup chicken mixture)
Jerry Gulley II
March 2016

These easy chicken fajitas are prepared in a skillet and are ready in 20 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • 2 cups bell pepper strips
  • 2 cups thinly sliced onion
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch strips
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 4 (8-inch) flour tortillas
  • 1/4 cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 377
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 69mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 484mg
  • Calcium per serving 100mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add bell pepper and next 5 ingredients (bell pepper through black pepper); sauté 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Remove mixture from skillet.

Step 2

Heat 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook, stirring constantly, 5 minutes or until chicken is done. Return vegetable mixture to skillet. Stir in juice; cook until chicken mixture is thoroughly heated. Heat tortillas according to package directions.

Step 3

Place 1 cup chicken mixture down center of each tortilla; sprinkle each portion with 1 tablespoon shredded cheese, and roll up.

