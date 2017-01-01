- Calories per serving 57
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 205mg
- Calcium per serving 63mg
Garlic Spinach
Wilting spinach takes only minutes. If you have a large family, consider doubling the recipe; as the spinach wilts, it also appears to shrink!
How to Make It
Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; sauté 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add half of spinach; cook 1 minute, stirring frequently. Add remaining spinach; cook 5 minutes or until spinach wilts, stirring frequently. Stir in salt.