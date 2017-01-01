Garlic Spinach

Prep Time
2 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Jerry Gulley II
March 2016

Wilting spinach takes only minutes. If you have a large family, consider doubling the recipe; as the spinach wilts, it also appears to shrink!

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 2 (6-ounce) bags prewashed baby spinach
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 57
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 205mg
  • Calcium per serving 63mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; sauté 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add half of spinach; cook 1 minute, stirring frequently. Add remaining spinach; cook 5 minutes or until spinach wilts, stirring frequently. Stir in salt.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up