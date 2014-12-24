- Calories per serving 339
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 37g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 87mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 424mg
- Calcium per serving 43mg
Mediterranean Salmon
Salmon is quick-cooking and full of omega-3 fatty acids. This Mediterranean recipe adds so much flavor to the fish with olives, capers, zucchini and tomatoes.
A great source of monounsaturated fat, this dish is filling and heart-healthy. Complete the Mediterranean meal with half a cup of whole-wheat couscous.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Sprinkle salt and pepper over both sides of fish. Place fish in a single layer in an 11- x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Combine tomatoes and remaining ingredients in a bowl; spoon mixture over fish. Bake at 425° for 22 minutes.
Step 3
Watch the video: Mediterranean Salmon With Tomatoes, Olives, and Zucchini