Couscous Tabbouleh

Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

This is a healthy alternative to traditional tabbouleh. Whole-wheat couscous is filled with fiber, keeping you feeling full.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 3/4 cup uncooked whole-wheat couscous
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups halved grape or cherry tomatoes
  • 1 3/4 cups chopped peeled cucumber
  • 1 cup chopped red onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh mint
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 170
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 102mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Bring 1 cup water to a boil in a medium saucepan, and gradually stir in couscous and salt. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl, and fluff with a fork. Stir in tomatoes and remaining ingredients. Serve immediately, or refrigerate, covered, 1 hour to allow the flavors to blend.

