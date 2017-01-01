- Calories per serving 170
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 102mg
- Calcium per serving 33mg
Couscous Tabbouleh
Leigh Beisch
This is a healthy alternative to traditional tabbouleh. Whole-wheat couscous is filled with fiber, keeping you feeling full.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Bring 1 cup water to a boil in a medium saucepan, and gradually stir in couscous and salt. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl, and fluff with a fork. Stir in tomatoes and remaining ingredients. Serve immediately, or refrigerate, covered, 1 hour to allow the flavors to blend.