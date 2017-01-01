Chicken-Noodle Soup with Spinach

Leigh Beisch
Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 cup)
Carol Prager
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes. For the best flavor, use freshly grated nutmeg.

Leafy greens like baby spinach are a great source of heart-healthy folate and vitamin C.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 3 (14-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 skinless, boneless chicken-breast halves
  • 1 (1-inch) cube Parmesan cheese, preferably with rind
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon grated whole nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup uncooked tubetti (tiny tube-shaped pasta) or other small pasta
  • 1 (5-ounce) package baby spinach
  • 1/4 cup shaved fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 252
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 38mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 842mg
  • Calcium per serving 101mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium-low heat. Add garlic; cook 10 seconds or until fragrant. Add broth, chicken, Parmesan cube, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium, and simmer 10 minutes. Remove chicken; set aside. Remove Parmesan cube; discard.

Step 2

Return broth mixture to a boil. Add pasta; simmer 9 minutes or until pasta is tender.

Step 3

Cut chicken-breast halves into thin strips; return to soup. Stir in spinach, and simmer 1 minute or until wilted. Divide soup evenly among 4 bowls; sprinkle with 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese.

