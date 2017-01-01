Chicken-Noodle Soup with Spinach

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium-low heat. Add garlic; cook 10 seconds or until fragrant. Add broth, chicken, Parmesan cube, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium, and simmer 10 minutes. Remove chicken; set aside. Remove Parmesan cube; discard.

Step 2 Return broth mixture to a boil. Add pasta; simmer 9 minutes or until pasta is tender.