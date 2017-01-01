Smoky Black-Bean Soup

Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Carol Prager
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 11 minutes. Chipotle chili powder is made from smoked jalapeño peppers.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 (4-ounce) piece baked ham, diced
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 1 medium zucchini, diced
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder
  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed, drained, and divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons low-fat sour cream (optional)
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 268
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 13g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 1252mg
  • Calcium per serving 93mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add diced ham, and cook 2 minutes or until lightly browned. Add onion and zucchini; cover and cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in minced garlic and chipotle chili powder; cook 30 seconds. Add chicken broth, 1/2 cup black beans, and salt.

Step 2

Puree remaining beans with 1/2 cup water in a blender until smooth; stir into soup, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 2 minutes. Divide soup evenly among 4 bowls. Garnish with sour cream and cilantro, if desired.

