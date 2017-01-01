Gingery Lentil Soup

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
35 Mins
Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Carol Prager
March 2016

This soup recipe is sure to heal what ails you. Consider it Chicken Soup 2.0.

Lentils are a great soure of fiber and protein. When they're boiled, many of the nutrients run off into the water, so using lentils in a soup is a great way to get all those nutrients into your body.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 3 medium carrots, chopped
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 (14-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth, plus enough water to equal 4 cups
  • 1 cup brown lentils, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 253
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 15g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 615mg
  • Calcium per serving 66mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add carrot and onion; cover and cook 3 minutes or until softened. Stir in ginger and garlic; cook 1 minute. Add curry, salt, and pepper; cook 30 seconds.

Step 2

Stir in diluted broth and lentils; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 20 to 25 minutes or until lentils are tender. Stir in tomatoes; cover and simmer 5 minutes. Divide soup evenly among 4 bowls.

