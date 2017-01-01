- Calories per serving 175
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 553mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Wild Mushroom-Barley Soup
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes.
How to Make It
Combine porcinis and 1 cup boiling water in a bowl; cover and let stand 20 minutes or until tender. Drain porcinis in a colander over a bowl, reserving liquid. Line a strainer with a paper towel, and pour porcini liquid through strainer; reserve liquid. Rinse porcinis thoroughly; finely chop.
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and fennel; cover and cook 5 minutes or until softened. Add creminis, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper; cook 3 minutes or until creminis release moisture.
Stir broth, tomato, sherry, barley, chopped porcinis, and reserved porcini liquid into cremini mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 10 to 12 minutes or until barley is tender. Divide soup evenly among 4 bowls.