- Calories per serving 171
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 629mg
- Calcium per serving 43mg
Golden Potato-Cauliflower Soup
Take your traditional potato soup recipe up a notch by adding crisp cauliflower. Once the simple is pureed, no one will be able to guess your secret ingredient.
Try using sweet potatoes, a superfood, instead of white potatoes for a boost of beta-carotene and vitamin A.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
To prepare croutons, combine cumin and 1 teaspoon oil in a bowl; add bread cubes, and toss to coat. Spread bread cubes on a baking sheet. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes or until golden. Cool croutons slightly; set aside.
To prepare soup, heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots and celery; cover and cook 2 minutes. Stir in cauliflower, potato, broth, salt, and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add lemon juice. Place vegetable mixture, in batches, in a food processor; process until smooth. Divide soup evenly among 4 bowls; serve with croutons, and top with chives, if desired.