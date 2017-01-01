Golden Potato-Cauliflower Soup

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
32 Mins
Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Carol Prager
March 2016

Take your traditional potato soup recipe up a notch by adding crisp cauliflower. Once the simple is pureed, no one will be able to guess your secret ingredient.

Try using sweet potatoes, a superfood, instead of white potatoes for a boost of beta-carotene and vitamin A.

Ingredients

  • Croutons:
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 cup cubed French or Italian bread
  • Soup:
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped shallots
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped celery
  • 2 1/2 cups sliced cauliflower (about 1/2 small cauliflower)
  • 3/4 pound sliced peeled Yukon gold potato
  • 2 (14-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons chopped chives (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 171
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 629mg
  • Calcium per serving 43mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

To prepare croutons, combine cumin and 1 teaspoon oil in a bowl; add bread cubes, and toss to coat. Spread bread cubes on a baking sheet. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes or until golden. Cool croutons slightly; set aside.

Step 3

To prepare soup, heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots and celery; cover and cook 2 minutes. Stir in cauliflower, potato, broth, salt, and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add lemon juice. Place vegetable mixture, in batches, in a food processor; process until smooth. Divide soup evenly among 4 bowls; serve with croutons, and top with chives, if desired.

