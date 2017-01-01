- Calories per serving 431
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 42g
- Carbohydrate per serving 55g
- Fiber per serving 17g
- Cholesterol per serving 60mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 606mg
- Calcium per serving 175mg
Chicken Chili with White Beans and Chipotles
Leigh Beisch
Beans are a great source of fiber. Beans mixed with rice are a great source of complete protein.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Heat oil in a nonstick saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; sauté until soft. Add cumin, beans, and broth to pan. Remove seeds from 1 chile; chop chile. Add chile and 2 teaspoons adobo sauce to bean mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes. Blend 1 cup bean mixture in a blender or food processor until smooth. Return puree to pan; add chicken. Cook 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated; stir in cilantro.