Chicken Chili with White Beans and Chipotles

Leigh Beisch
Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Susie Lilly Ott
March 2016

Beans are a great source of fiber. Beans mixed with rice are a great source of complete protein.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 3 (15.5-ounce) cans Great Northern beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (7-ounce) can chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
  • 2 cups diced cooked chicken breast
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 431
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 42g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 55g
  • Fiber per serving 17g
  • Cholesterol per serving 60mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 606mg
  • Calcium per serving 175mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a nonstick saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; sauté until soft. Add cumin, beans, and broth to pan. Remove seeds from 1 chile; chop chile. Add chile and 2 teaspoons adobo sauce to bean mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes. Blend 1 cup bean mixture in a blender or food processor until smooth. Return puree to pan; add chicken. Cook 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated; stir in cilantro.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up