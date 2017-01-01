Zesty Zucchini Spaghetti

Leigh Beisch
Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: about 2 cups)
Susie Lilly Ott
March 2016

Choose whole wheat pasta for a boost of fiber and heart-healthy complex carbohydrates. Fiber keeps you feeling full longer than white pasta.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound uncooked spaghetti
  • 1 (7-ounce) can chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 cups shredded zucchini (about 1 1/4 pounds)
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, shaved

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 386
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 72g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 267mg
  • Calcium per serving 74mg

How to Make It

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Remove 1 chile (smaller for less spice, larger for more) and 1 tablespoon sauce from can (reserve remaining sauce for another use). Remove seeds from chile (for extra heat, leave seeds in); mince chile. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chile, sauce, and garlic; sauté 1 minute. Add zucchini; cook, stirring constantly, 4 minutes. Toss pasta with zucchini mixture. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and cheese.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up