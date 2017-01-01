- Calories per serving 386
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 72g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 267mg
- Calcium per serving 74mg
Zesty Zucchini Spaghetti
Leigh Beisch
Choose whole wheat pasta for a boost of fiber and heart-healthy complex carbohydrates. Fiber keeps you feeling full longer than white pasta.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Remove 1 chile (smaller for less spice, larger for more) and 1 tablespoon sauce from can (reserve remaining sauce for another use). Remove seeds from chile (for extra heat, leave seeds in); mince chile. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chile, sauce, and garlic; sauté 1 minute. Add zucchini; cook, stirring constantly, 4 minutes. Toss pasta with zucchini mixture. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and cheese.