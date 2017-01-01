Collard Salad with Roasted Tomatoes, Bacon, and Mushrooms

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Tracey Seaman
March 2016

Leafy vegetables, like collared greens, are a great source of folate, fiber, and vitamin C. Olive oil provides healthy monounsaturated fat, which is great for heart health.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes
  • Cooking spray
  • 8 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pint sliced cremini (baby bella) mushrooms (about 2 cups)
  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 turkey-bacon slices, cut into slivers
  • 10 cup de-ribbed and chopped collard greens, rinsed and drained
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 150
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 156mg
  • Calcium per serving 147mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Place tomatoes in a medium glass baking dish lightly coated with cooking spray. Drizzle with 2 teaspoons oil and a pinch each salt and pepper. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes, until tomatoes are hot and skins are wrinkled. Cover with foil; set aside.

Step 2

Place 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, and sprinkle with a pinch each salt and pepper. Sauté just until mushrooms are tender and golden brown, about 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate, and keep warm.

Step 3

Add 2 teaspoons oil to the same skillet over medium-high heat, along with half of garlic and half of bacon; sauté 30 seconds. Add half of collard greens, and stir-fry just until greens are wilted; transfer to a large metal bowl. Repeat with remaining 2 teaspoons oil, garlic, and bacon, and sauté briefly before adding remaining greens. Stir-fry just until greens are wilted; add to bowl.

Step 4

Add tomatoes and mushrooms to the bowl with greens. Pour vinegar into skillet (be careful of fumes); simmer 30 seconds. Drizzle over salad, and lightly toss along with salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm.

