- Calories per serving 150
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 156mg
- Calcium per serving 147mg
Collard Salad with Roasted Tomatoes, Bacon, and Mushrooms
Leafy vegetables, like collared greens, are a great source of folate, fiber, and vitamin C. Olive oil provides healthy monounsaturated fat, which is great for heart health.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. Place tomatoes in a medium glass baking dish lightly coated with cooking spray. Drizzle with 2 teaspoons oil and a pinch each salt and pepper. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes, until tomatoes are hot and skins are wrinkled. Cover with foil; set aside.
Place 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, and sprinkle with a pinch each salt and pepper. Sauté just until mushrooms are tender and golden brown, about 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate, and keep warm.
Add 2 teaspoons oil to the same skillet over medium-high heat, along with half of garlic and half of bacon; sauté 30 seconds. Add half of collard greens, and stir-fry just until greens are wilted; transfer to a large metal bowl. Repeat with remaining 2 teaspoons oil, garlic, and bacon, and sauté briefly before adding remaining greens. Stir-fry just until greens are wilted; add to bowl.
Add tomatoes and mushrooms to the bowl with greens. Pour vinegar into skillet (be careful of fumes); simmer 30 seconds. Drizzle over salad, and lightly toss along with salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm.