Broccoli Salad with Sesame Dressing and Cashews

How to Make It

Step 1 Rinse broccoli rabe well, and steam just until tender but still bright green, about 3 to 4 minutes. Rinse in a colander beneath cold running water. Drain well, and wrap in a clean tea towel to absorb excess water. Chop into small pieces.

Step 2 Cut broccoli florets from stems, and then cut into small (1/2-inch) pieces. Steam just until tender but still bright green, about 3 to 4 minutes. Rinse in a colander beneath cold running water. Drain well, and wrap in a clean tea towel to absorb excess water.